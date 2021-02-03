Swisher is pumped up about the Jays' offseason moves

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in veteran free agent catcher Yadier Molina, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Blue Jays still have interest in legendary catcher Yadier Molina and have been in contact. Expectations have been that he returns to St. Louis, where he’s an icon. But nothing’s done, and a couple other teams are still in play. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2021

Heyman notes that the expectation is that the 38-year-old would remain with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team he's spent his entire 17-year prolific career with, but says nothing is done.

Molina hit .262 with four home runs and 16 RBIs over 42 games in the pandemic shortened 2020 season.

For his career, Molina has a .281 average with 160 home runs and 932 RBIs over 2,025 games with the Cards.

The native of Puerto Rico has led St. Louis to two World Series titles and has been named to the All-Star team nine times.