The Toronto Blue Jays could be looking at making a big free-agent splash in the outfield.

Sources tell FanSided's Robert Murray that the team "loves" George Springer and are serious about landing the 31-year-old three-time All-Star.

The 11th overall pick of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft out of UConn, Springer has spent all seven of his big-league seasons with the Houston Astros and was a member of their 2017 World Series-winning team.

This past season, Springer hit .265 with 14 home runs, 32 runs batted in and an OPS of .899.

For his career, Springer is a .270 hitter. His best season offensively came in 2019 when he batted .292 with 39 HR, 96 RBI and had an OPS of .974.

Springer primarily operates as a centre fielder, but has experience in right, as well.

MLB Trade Rumors estimates that Springer will be looking for a deal in the $25 million per season range.