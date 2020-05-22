1h ago
Report: Jays paying full-time employees through Oct. 1
The Toronto Blue Jays have committed to paying all full-time employees through Oct. 1, according to John Lott of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Lott adds that employees earning "above a low-earning threshold" will take pay cuts.
There will be no furloughs or terminations related to COVID-19.
All full-time staff will have full access to medical coverage and benefits.
The report comes one day after the Chicago Cubs instituted pay cuts, while the Pittsburgh Pirates announced furloughs.
