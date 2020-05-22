The Toronto Blue Jays have committed to paying all full-time employees through Oct. 1, according to John Lott of The Athletic.

#BlueJays have committed to paying all full-time employees through Oct. 1, a club source says. No furloughs or terminations related to COVID-19. — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) May 22, 2020

Lott adds that employees earning "above a low-earning threshold" will take pay cuts.

There will be no furloughs or terminations related to COVID-19.

All full-time staff will have full access to medical coverage and benefits.

The report comes one day after the Chicago Cubs instituted pay cuts, while the Pittsburgh Pirates announced furloughs.

More to come.