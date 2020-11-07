The Toronto Blue Jays and pitcher Robbie Ray have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal.

#BlueJays make Robbie Ray signing official.

One year, $8 million for the 29-year-old lefty.

Ideally, he’s their 4/5 starter when all is said and done this winter.

He walks way too many, but there’s upside here if something clicks. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 7, 2020

Ray, 29, was acquired by the Jays from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 31 in exchange for Travis Bergen. In five appearances with the Jays, the left-hander compiled a 1-1 record with a 4.79 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched.

Originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 12th round of 2010 MLB Draft, Ray has had stints with the Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Diamondbacks and Blue Jays. He was named an All-Star in 2017.