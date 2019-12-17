Phillips: Reality is there’s a bit of a hurdle to get MLB players to come to Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Shun Yamaguchi have agreed to terms on a two-year deal for just over $6 million plus performance bonuses, pending a physical, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

#BlueJays’ deal with RHP Shun Yamaguchi is for two years and just over $6M, plus performance bonuses. Pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 17, 2019

Yamaguchi, 32, pitched over 170 innings as a starter last season in Japan’s Central League where he led in strikeouts (188), wins (15) and winning percentage (.789).

He went 15-4 with an ERA of 2.91, helping his team Yomiuri to its first CL pennant in five years.

Under the posting system, Japanese players under contract are allowed to negotiate with major league teams. If a contract is reached, the player’s Japanese club receives a fee based on a percentage of the value of the player’s deal. The Yomuiri Giants will receive 20 per cent of Yamaguchi’s first $25 million in earnings plus smaller percentages of wages.

The Blue Jays signed starting pitcher Tanner Roark to a two-year contract on Dec. 11 and acquired pitcher Chase Anderson from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Chad Spanberger.