The Toronto Blue Jays shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin, FL, on Thursday after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Dunedin is just up the road from Clearwater, where eight people in the Philadelphia Phillies organization tested positive. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 19, 2020

The Blue Jays player exhibiting the symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who recently had spent time with players in the Phillies’ minor leagues system, according to sources. He has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 19, 2020

Multiple players working out at the Blue Jays facility said they had not yet been tested. If the player is not an isolated case, testing will ramp up. “We are being overly precautious with testing,” Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins told ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 19, 2020

The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning also temporarily closed their training facilities after five people tested positive.