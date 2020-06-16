Atkins on how the Jays were prepared for Martin falling to them

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed outfielder/catcher Zach Britton, selected in the fifth round, 136th overall in last week's MLB Draft, for $97,500, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis.

5th-rder Zach Britton signs with @BlueJays for $97,500 (slot 136 = $410,100). Louisville OF/C, hit over power, flashes avg speed, avg arm. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 17, 2020

The slot value for the 136th pick was $410,000 while the Jays had a total of $9,716,500 in bonus pool money. Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin, the highly touted prospect Toronto selected with the fifth overall pick, has a slot value of $6,180,700.

Britton, a 21-year-old prospect out of Louisville, hit .322 with 12 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .446 over just 17 games in 2020, his third year of college ball.