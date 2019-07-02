The Toronto Blue Jays have signed international free agent shortstop Rikelvin De Castro for $1.2 million according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB Pipeline.

Sanchez reports De Castro is considered the 27th-ranked prospect on this year's international signing list.

The top prospect (as ranked by MLB Pipeline) in this year's class, Jasson Dominguez, went to the New York Yankees for $5 million. Shortstop Robert Puason was ranked No. 2 and went to the Oakland Athletics also at $5 million.

Players still available include shortstop Yiddi Cappe (No. 7), shortstop Maximo Acosta (No. 17) and pitcher Kristian Cardozo.

Stars such as Eloy Jimenez, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were all previously signed as international free agents.