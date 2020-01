The Blue Jays have added more depth to their infield.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Toronto has signed Ruben Tejada to a minor league deal that includes an invite to MLB training camp.

Tejada, 30, has spent nine seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the New York Mets, batting .250 while amassing 10 home runs and 158 RBI. Tejada played just six games with the Mets last season, going hitless in nine at-bats.