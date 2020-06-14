Atkins on how the Jays were prepared for Martin falling to them

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Harrison Ray as an undrafted free agent, according to Vanderbilt University.

In 18 games before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the remainder of the NCAA season, Ray hit .242 with a home run and 13 RBIs in 18 games. The 21-year-old spent time at second base, third base and in the outfield.

In 2019, Ray led Vanderbilt with 21 stolen bases in 24 attempts and hit .276 with two home runs and 38 RBIs in 66 games.

Ray's Vanderbilt teammate, Austin Martin, was recently selected by Toronto with the fifth-overall pick at the 2020 MLB Draft.