The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to have some clarity on Bo Bichette's injury with plenty of time before Tuesday's trade deadline.

ESPN's Buster Olney reports the Jays are expected to have an update on the shortstop by Noon ET, well ahead of the 6pm ET deadline.

Bichette exited Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles early with right knee discomfort.

The 25-year-old was rounding first, when he attempted to stop between the base paths on his route to second. Bichette came up hobbling, stopped and was tagged out to end the third inning. He limped off under his own power, but was replaced immediately by Santiago Espinal in the 4-2 loss.

Bichette, a native of Orlando, Fla., was named to his second career All-Star Game last month.

The former second rounder of the Blue Jays in the 2016 MLB Draft is second in the Majors with 144 hits on the season, four behind Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez.

Bichette is batting a career high .318 at the plate and has 17 home runs to go with 59 RBIs in 106 games this season.