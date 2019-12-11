KJ on Bradley talks: It's clear they're very close financially, just need to work out terms

The Toronto FC have reached a deal to re-sign captain Michael Bradley, according to Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun.

The team has a called a news conference for Thursday to make a major announcement with president Bill Manning.

By resigning Michael Bradley with #TFCLive with a #TAM deal, that leaves the door open for #TFCLive to sign another Designated Player, to go along with Jozy Altidore and Alejandro Pozuelo. Team prez. Bill Manning said earlier looking for another scorer #MLS — steve buffery (@Beezersun) December 11, 2019

Bradley said last month that his hope was to remain with the club long-term and revealed that negotiations have taken place to extend his expiring contract.

“During this season there has been good discussions between my agent and the club," Bradley said. "I wanted to make sure nothing became a distraction which is why it needed to be done in a quiet, professional way behind the scenes. We had more good discussions before playoffs.”

Last month's 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup represented Bradley's 200th game with Toronto and the final under his current contract. He carried a $6.5 million salary this past season, which was second-highest in the MLS.

Bradley, 32, joined Toronto in 2014 from AS Roma and has 13 goals and 16 assists since the move. He pulled out of this week's Team USA game against Canada due to an ankle injury sustained in the MLS Cup.