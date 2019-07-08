Undrafted Ole Miss guard Terence Davis has agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors with a full guarantee in year one according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis turned down multiple two-way deals during the June Draft, adds Charania.

In 33 games last season with the Rebels, Davis averaged 15.2 points per game on 44 per cent shooting.

Davis is the fourth player to be reportedly added by the Raps this off-season, joining Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Matt Thomas and Stanley Johnson.