Toronto Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy is being hired by the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

The Lakers are hiring Phil Handy as an assistant coach, a source said. The former Raptors assistant will be at the front of the bench with the Lakers. He also coached in five straight NBA Finals winning two titles. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 14, 2019

Handy, who joined the Raptors ahead of the 2018-19 season, will sit on the front of the Lakers bench with the rest of team's top assistants, per Spears. Prior to joining the Raptors, Handy spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization (2013-2018), where he worked with LeBron James, who, of course, is now with the Lakers.

Including Toronto's NBA championship run last season, Handy's teams have made five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. Handy also won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

Handy could very well make a sixth consecutive trip the Finals next season, as the Lakers have added several notable players to their roster this off-season and seem primed to contented for a championship. In Los Angeles, Handy will reunite with former Raptor Danny Green, who signed a two-year deal with the club in free agency.