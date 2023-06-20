Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will opt into his $18.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season, his agents Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports confirmed to Chris Haynes of TNT.

Had he elected not to exercise the option, Trent Jr. would have become a free agent this summer.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg called the decision "a bit of a surprise" Tuesday, noting Trent Jr. will be betting on himself ahead of free agency next year unless he works out a long-term deal in Toronto, Haynes reports both sides are open to.

Lewenberg adds that with Trent Jr. now counting $18 million on the Raptors payroll next season, the team will be harder pressed to bring back pending free agents Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl at market value while avoiding the luxury tax.

Trent Jr., 24, played in 66 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

The native of Columbus, Ohio, was originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 37th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke University and traded on draft night to the Portland Trail Blazers, who he would later sign a multi-year deal with later that season

In 2021, Trent Jr. was acquired by the Raptors along with Rodney Hood in exchange for Norman Powell.

Trent Jr. signed a multi-year deal with the Raptors in August of 2021.