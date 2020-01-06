Matt Thomas is practicing with the Toronto Raptors on Monday and is expected to be sent down to the G League for a rehab assignment, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Matt Thomas is practicing today and is expected to be sent down to the G League for a rehab assignment and play for the 905 tonight. His Raptors (NBA) return should come this week as well. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 6, 2020

Thomas has been out since Nov. 23, when he broke a finger in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

In 12 games this year, the 25-year-old has 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.

Barring a setback, Thomas could return to Toronto by the end of the week.

Raptors 905 is in action Monday night as they take on the Erie Bayhawks.