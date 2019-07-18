Mannix: Meeting between Lowry, Masai was turning point of Raps' season

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry had surgery on his left thumb to repair a tendon injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Lowry, who sprained his left thumb in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 24 postseason games during the Raptors run to their first NBA title.

Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry had a procedure to repair tendon injury in his left thumb, league source tells ESPN. Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup later in summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2019

Wojnarowski reports Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp next month and the FIBA World Cup.

The 33-year-old averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 games this past season.