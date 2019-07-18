3h ago
Report: Raptors' Lowry has thumb surgery
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry had surgery on his left thumb to repair a tendon injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Lowry, who was nursing the injury throughout the Raptors run to an NBA title, averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 24 postseason games.
Lowry, who sprained his left thumb in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 24 postseason games during the Raptors run to their first NBA title.
Wojnarowski reports Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp next month and the FIBA World Cup.
The 33-year-old averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 games this past season.