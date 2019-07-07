The Toronto Raptors have reached an agreement on a one-year contract with free agent forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, according to Shams Charania‏ of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 24-year-old Hollis-Jefferson averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He has spent all four of his previous seasons in the NBA with the Nets.

Hollis-Jefferson is the third reported played the Raptors have added this off-season. The team has also reportedly added former New Orleans Pelican Stanley Johnson and former EuroLeague guard Matt Thomas as well.