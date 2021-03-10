What will the Raptors' plan be for the trade deadline? Will Lowry be dealt?

The Toronto Raptors are signing forward Henry Ellenson to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 24-year-old hasn't played in the NBA this season, but appeared in five games with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Over 81 career games in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Nets, Ellenson has averaged 4.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 9.2 minutes per game.

The Marquette product was selected 18th overall by the Pistons in the 2016 NBA Draft.