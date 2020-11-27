Baynes talks excitement to learn from Nurse and help make space for Lowry

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal with free agent forward Alize Johnson according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Alize Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors, source tells ESPN. Johnson spent the past two seasons with the Pacers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2020

Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers and has a career points per game average of 1.5 in 31 games.

Selected No. 50 overall by the Pacers in the 2018 NBA Draft, Johnson played college ball at Missouri State.