47m ago
Report: Raptors sign forward Johnson
The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal with free agent forward Alize Johnson according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Baynes talks excitement to learn from Nurse and help make space for Lowry
The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal with free agent forward Alize Johnson according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Free agent F Alize Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors, source tells ESPN. Johnson spent the past two seasons with the Pacers.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2020
Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers and has a career points per game average of 1.5 in 31 games.
Selected No. 50 overall by the Pacers in the 2018 NBA Draft, Johnson played college ball at Missouri State.