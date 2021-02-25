Feschuk: If you can’t get the haul of hauls for Lowry you keep him

The Toronto Raptors are signing forward Donta Hall of G League's Ignite Team to a 10-day contract, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Hall is averaging 8.9 points per game in nine G League contests so far this season in 23.6 minutes of action per night.

Hall played college ball at Alabama and appeared in nine NBA games last season split between stints with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

The 23-year-old is a native of Luverne, Ala.