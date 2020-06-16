When the Raptors reconvene for training camp, it won't be in Toronto.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors are the lone NBA team that will travel directly to Florida as opposed to their home market for the beginning of training camp because of border restrictions currently in place between Canada and the United States.

Charania reports they will use the Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University in Naples, Fla.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports the Raptors are expected to arrive in Naples on June 23.

Charania reports that once in camp, players and team personnel will be given mandatory COVID-19 testing consisting of a shallow nasal swab, oral swab and blood draw. Players who do not wish to participate in the NBA's restart are being asked to inform their teams of that decision by June 24 as per an NBPA memo circulated Tuesday.

Teams will begin playing scrimmage games against one another on July 22, just over a week before the regular season is set to resume. It was reported last week the league is planning a restart on July 30 at Disney World in Orlando.

The season was paused on March 11 due to the global coronavirus pandemic that shut down the professional sports world almost entirely.

At the time of the league's shutdown, the defending-champion Raptors sat second in the Eastern Conference at 46-18.