The Toronto Raptors are expected to have a new look in 2020-2021.

Multiple sources tell Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net that the defending NBA champions will be tweaking their logo and sporting new uniforms for 2021.

Creamer reports that the primary jerseys will likely feature a chevron design in red much like the "Earned Edition" uniforms the team wore when they clinched the NBA title last June.

Chevrons have been an element on Raptors uniforms since 1999 and first became a primary element on the team's "Earned Edition" uniform in 2017-18 in black and then in red and white during the following season.

Creamer notes that purple is unlikely to be featured in any new look. Since the Raptors' plans predated the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there remains the possibility that any logo or uniform tweaks could be pushed back by the NBA.

The Raptors have worn their current look since a uniform overhaul prior to the 2015-2016 season.