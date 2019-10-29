Ahead of their debut season in the Super League, the Toronto Wolfpack are looking to the All Blacks to make a splash.

Sam Phillips of the Sydney Morning Herald reports the club have made a two-year, $9 million offer for New Zealand second row Sonny Bill Williams.

If completed, the deal would be the largest ever in the league's history.

Williams, 34, plays cross-code, meaning he's able to compete in both rugby union and rugby league.

The club's director of football, Brian Noble, has admitted interest in the player.

"Who wouldn't want to sign him?" Noble, who also works as a BBC pundit, told BBC5's rugby league podcast. "The information is that he's going to leave the All Blacks. If he is leaving the All Blacks, I am confident there are two or three NRL clubs that are in the batting to secure his services."

The All Blacks were eliminated from the Rugby World Cup by England in the semifinals, but still have the third-place match to play on Friday against Wales.

A native of Auckland, Williams is one of only 20 players to have won multiple World Cups, triumphing in both 2011 and 2015.

Williams spent seven years in the National Rugby League with Canterbury Bulldogs (2004 to 2008) and Sydney Roosters (2013 to 2014)