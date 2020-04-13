If Tottenham Hotspur decide to sell captain Harry Kane at some point in the near future, it will be to a club on the continent.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports Spurs will not entertain a sale of the England forward to a domestic rival with Manchester United rumoured to be in pursuit of the 26-year-old Kane.

In March, Kane admitted to be open to a move away from Spurs if it meant a greater opportunity to win trophies.

"I'll always love Spurs, but it's one of those things," Kane told Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Live chat. "I've always said if I don't feel like we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there just for the sake of it."

Stone notes that chairman Daniel Levy could sanction a sale of Kane in the £200 million range should the team come into any financial trouble over the pandemic, but such a transfer could prove to be unfeasible with the uncertainty over the summer's transfer market.

Levy has been notoriously difficult to deal with when it comes to United with the sales of Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov and England midfielder Michael Carrick to the Red Devils having become protracted and acrimonious.

A native of London, Kane is Spurs' third all-time leading scorer with 136 league markers for the club. Among active Premier League players, only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has more goals with 180.