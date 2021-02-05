There has been a lot of chatter the past 24 hours surrounding the top free agent left on the market, but as of Friday morning Trevor Bauer remains just that -- a free agent.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be the two teams still in the mix to sign the 2020 National League Cy Young winner.

Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, added to the speculation when she tweeted "Down to 2" Thursday afternoon, further indicating Bauer was getting close to making a decision.

Down to 2️⃣ — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) February 4, 2021

"It’s unclear whether that decision would come by Friday as some reports have suggested it might," Feinsand writes.

The 29-year-old right-hander had the best season of his career by far in 2020, pitching to a league-leading 1.73 ERA over the course of 11 starts. Last season was Bauer’s first in Cincinnati after coming over in a three-team deal with Cleveland and the San Diego Padres the previous summer.

It was the second time in his career that he’d been traded, going from the Arizona Diamondbacks to Cleveland in December of 2012. He went on to pitch in Cleveland for seven seasons, tallying an ERA of 3.89 in over 1,000 innings.

He was named to the All-Star Team in 2018 for the first and only time in his career so far, finishing the season with a 2.21 ERA in 175.1 innings.

Bauer was selected third overall by the D-Backs in the 2010 MLB Draft out of UCLA.