Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will not play for the Canadian national team in this summer's FIBA World Cup, agent Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Thompson was named on Canada's training camp roster this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2019

Despite declining this time around, Thompson has suited up for Canada a number of times during his career, including multiple appearances in previous FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments.

Thompson suited up in one game of Canada's run at the 2018 qualifying tournament, which was an event that saw them punch their ticket to this summers FIBA World Cup.

The news comes just days after the big man was named to Canada's national team training camp roster in preparation for that very same FIBA World Cup.

With Thompson out of the picture that leaves Canada with three centres on their training camp roster - Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher and Khem Birch -

The team will open exhibition play with two games against Nigeria at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre on August 7 and then in Winnipeg on August 9.

Training camp kicks off at the Raptors' OVO Athletic Centre on August 4.