Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba is out for an expected six to eight weeks with an ankle injury according to Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.

The injury appeared to happen after he got tangled up with Jakob Silfverberg in overtime last Thursday as the Jets fell 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks in the shootout. Trouba has three goals and 17 assists in 50 games so far this season for the Jets playing mostly alongside Josh Morrissey.

The Jets were already short on blue liners as Dmitry Kulikov missed Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury. Wiebe reports that rookie Tucker Poolman will slide back into the lineup with Dustin Byfuglien expected to take on a larger role.

The team has also been without forward Mark Scheifele since Dec. 27.

The Jets, sitting first place in the Central Division with 66 points, will open a 10-game homestand Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.