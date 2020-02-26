Burrow or Tua: Who should be top pick?

Former Alabama quarterback and top NFL prospect Tua Tagovailoa received "overwhelmingly positive reports" on his injured hip from teams who examined him at the NFL Combine, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Following two days of medical testing, #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa received overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams who examined him, sources say. The MRIs were as clean as hoped, fracture is healed, there is no loss of blood flow. One source: “Looked great." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2020

"Following two days of medical testing, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa received overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams who examined him," Rapoport reported. "The MRIs were as clean as hoped, fracture is healed, there is no loss of blood flow. One source said it looked great."

Tagovailoa is expected to be a high selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after a strong collegiate career at Alabama.

He underwent surgery last November to repair his dislocated hip.