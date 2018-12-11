Following his release from the Toronto Blue Jays, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is looking for a new home.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Tulowitzki's agent, Paul Cohen, said that Tulowitzki would love to play in the Bay Area for a winning team and is willing to change positions. Slusser notes that he could be a real possibility for the A's at second base.

Troy Tulowitzki’s agent, Paul Cohen, tells me Tulowitzki would love to play in the Bay Area, is willing to change positions and would like to play for a winning team. Could be a real possibility for A’s at 2B at a mere $600,000. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 11, 2018

“Troy would be willing to change positions,” his agent told Slusser. “He still sees himself as a shortstop and he grades out as a shortstop but we did talk about the possibility of moving positions if he became a free agent.”

Tulowitzki is from nearby Sunnyvale, Calif., and played college ball at Long Beach State.

With the Blue Jays eating the remaining $38 million on Tulowitzki’s contract, the Athletics – or any other interested team – could look at signing the five-time All-Star for the major league minimum.

General manager Ross Atkins called Tuesday’s move to release Tulowitzki a “tough decision” but added that the deal is in the “best interest” of both sides.

The move comes after Atkins suggested Tulowitzki would have to “overachieve” to win back the Blue Jays starting shortstop job, which Atkins said would go to 24-year-old Lourdes Gurriel Jr. if the season began immediately.

Atkins said last week that Tulowitzki looks healthy after missing all of last season recovering from surgery on both his feet.

The season before, he hit .249 with seven home runs and 26 RBI before his season ended in July due to a sprained ankle suffered while trying to beat out a ground ball. The 34-year-old has not appeared in an MLB game since July 29, 2017.

Tulowitzki is a career .290 hitter and appeared in 1,048 regular season games over 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies before a 2015 trade brought him to Toronto. He ends his career as a Blue Jay with a .250 batting average and 36 home runs over 238 games.