The Indiana Pacers and centre Myles Turner have agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2018

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski says the deal is for $72 million that could rise to $80 in incentives.

Pacers center Myles Turner has reached an agreement on a four-year, $72M contract extension that could rise to $80M with bonuses, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2018

The 22-year-old from Texas averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 65 games with the Pacers in 2017-18, his third year in the NBA.

Over 206 career games with the Pacers, Turner is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Indiana selected the University of Texas at Austin product with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.