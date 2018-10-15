43m ago
Report: Turner, Pacers to agree on four-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Indiana Pacers and centre Myles Turner have agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski says the deal is not yet completed and although there is an expectation things can get done before the 6pm et deadline, talks are hovering around the $70 million range.
The 22-year-old from Texas averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 65 games with the Pacers in 2017-18, his third year in the NBA.
Over 206 career games with the Pacers, Turner is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Indiana selected the University of Texas at Austin product with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.