Minnesota Twins starter Ervin Santana suffered a setback as he recovers from off-season hand surgery and has been shut down, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. There is no timetable for his return.

Santana underwent surgery in February to repair a calcium buildup in the middle finger on his right hand and was on his second rehab start Tuesday night but struggled with velocity. His fastball reportedly topped out at 90 mph – after averaging around 93 mph last season on his heater – and he indicated he was having a trouble getting a feel for his pitches. Going into the season, the plan was to have him back in the Twins’ rotation by the end of May or early June but with the recent snag in his recovery, his timeline will be pushed back.

Bollinger reports that he will go back to New York to visit his surgeon. He is currently on the 60-day disabled list.

“There’s been, almost on a daily basis, where we’re dealing with some kind of swelling or discomfort,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “It seems like he gets treated and it responds, then ge goes out and does his work. But right now, we want to get him back to the surgeon and make sure that we’re doing the right things about how we’re bringing him along.”

Last season as one of the best of Santana’s career. The 35-year-old went 16-8 with an ERA of 3.28 in his third season for the Twins while earning his second All-Star nod.

The Twins also placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day DL with a toe injury he originally suffered during a rehab assignment earlier in the season. It’s been a struggle for Buxton this year, hitting .196 over 94 plate appearances after a strong end to the 2017 season.

The Twins (22-29) welcome the Cleveland Indians (29-25) to town Thursday as the clubs begin a four-game series at Target Field.