54m ago
Report: Twins sign ex-Jay Guilmet
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Twins have signed former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Preston Guilmet to a minor-league deal according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
Guilmet appeared six times for the Jays and gave up 11 hits and eight runs over eight innings. He was designated for assignment by the club in July and went on to join the St. Louis Cardinals.
According to Bollinger, the Twins also signed pitchers Zack Weiss and Ryne Harper to minor league deals, along with catcher Wynston Sawyer and infielder Randy Cesar.