The Minnesota Twins have signed former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Preston Guilmet to a minor-league deal according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.

#MNTwins re-signed RHP Ryne Harper and catcher Wynston Sawyer to Minor League deals. They also signed INF Randy César and RHPs Preston Guilmet and Zack Weiss to Minor League contracts as well. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) November 16, 2018

Guilmet appeared six times for the Jays and gave up 11 hits and eight runs over eight innings. He was designated for assignment by the club in July and went on to join the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to Bollinger, the Twins also signed pitchers Zack Weiss and Ryne Harper to minor league deals, along with catcher Wynston Sawyer and infielder Randy Cesar.