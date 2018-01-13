The Minnesota Twins have signed reliever Addison Reed to a two-year deal for slightly under $17 million reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Free-agent reliever Addison Reed in agreement with #MNTwins on two-year deal for slightly under $17M, sources tell The Athletic. Pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 13, 2018

The 29-year-old had an ERA of 2.84 and a WHIP of 1.05 in 77 games split between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Reed was acquired by the Red Sox at the trade deadline from the Mets for three prospects.

Reed has spent time as the closer for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Mets. Last season, Brandon Kintzler served as the Twins closer before he was dealt to the Washington Nationals.