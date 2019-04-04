In wake of The Alliance of American Football announcing on Thursday that its players could sign with NFL teams, two AAF players are reportedly signing contracts in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser, and the Carolina Panthers are signing Arizona Hotshots wide receiver Rashad Ross, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reaser's contract is comprised of a $50,000 signing bonus, $25,000 workout bonus and a $25,000 bonus if he makes the roster, bringing the contract's total worth to $100,000, according to Schefter. Details about Ross' deal have not been reported.

The AAF allowing its players to sign with NFL teams comes on the heels of multiple reports that the first-year league will cease operations soon.

The 27-year-old Reaser recorded 12 tackles and three interceptions with the Apollos this season, who have the best record in the AAF at 7-1. Prior to joining the Apollos, the native of Miami spent time in the NFL. Reaser, a product of Florida Atlantic University, spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 49ers cut Reaser after playing just one game with them during the 2017 season, and he went on to play one more NFL game with the Chiefs later that same season before his NFL career came to an end.

The 29-year-old Ross, who recorded 583 yards and seven touchdowns on 36 receptions with the Hotshots, went undrafted in the 2013 draft out of Arizona State. He spent the 2013 season first as a member of the Tennessee Titans’ practice roster, before occupying the same role with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ross made his NFL debut with the Chicago Bears in 2014, playing two games with them and ultimately wound up playing 15 more games in his career over the course of two seasons with Washington Redskins.