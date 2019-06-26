Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek HIll met with the NFL for eight hours on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill met with the NFL today from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, per source. It was said to be a “very thorough interview.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 26, 2019

Schefter is reporting that the meeting took place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and was believed to be a "very thorough interview.”

The native of Lauderhill, Fla., had been investigated this past spring for alleged battery for an incident in which his three-year-old son's arm was broken. In April, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office concluded that while a crime was likely committed, evidence did not allow it to identify a perpetrator. The case was reopened when audio of Hill and his fiancee discussing the matter surfaced in which Hill issued a threat to her. The case was subsequently closed without charges in June.

The NFL has yet to rule on Hill's case and the fact that no criminal charges were forthcoming does not necessarily indicate that Hill will avoid suspension.

Hill previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault in 2014.

Chiefs training camp is set to open in late July.