It looks like Tyson Fury will have to wait until later this year to defend his heavyweight crown.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the third meeting between Fury and Deontay Wilder will be Oct. 3 in Las Vegas, although no specific venue has been set yet.

Despite multiple reports circulating the original fight date was set for mid-July, Coppinger adds the Oct. 3 date is not as a result of COVID-19 and organizers "simply prefer the fall."

Wilder exercised his rematch clause on Feb. 28, ultimately setting up a third showdown between the duo.

Their first meeting in December of 2018 was scored a draw, while Fury won the second meeting by TKO in the seventh round last month.

 