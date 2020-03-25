Does Wilder have a chance to beat Fury in trilogy fight?

It looks like Tyson Fury will have to wait until later this year to defend his heavyweight crown.

JUST IN - Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are slated to meet again on October 3 in Las Vegas, sources tell @MikeCoppinger.



🆕 details from @TheAthleticBOX ⤵️ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 26, 2020

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the third meeting between Fury and Deontay Wilder will be Oct. 3 in Las Vegas, although no specific venue has been set yet.

Despite multiple reports circulating the original fight date was set for mid-July, Coppinger adds the Oct. 3 date is not as a result of COVID-19 and organizers "simply prefer the fall."

Wilder exercised his rematch clause on Feb. 28, ultimately setting up a third showdown between the duo.

Their first meeting in December of 2018 was scored a draw, while Fury won the second meeting by TKO in the seventh round last month.