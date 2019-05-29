Spencer on idea of fighting Cyborg: 'It would be an honour'

After winning her promotional debut against Megan Anderson, the UFC is finalizing Canadian Felicia Spencer’s next bout against Cris Cyborg slated for the co-main event of UFC 240 in Edmonton, president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Spencer ran her professional MMA record to 7-0 with a first-round submission victory over Anderson at Fight Night Rochester on May 18.

The Montreal native entered the UFC as the Invicta FC featherweight champion, defeating Pam Sorenson in November of 2018 for the belt, which was vacant at the time.

Cyborg has not competed in the UFC since dropping the featherweight title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in December.

It was the 33-year-old’s first MMA defeat since her professional debut in May of 2005, a stretch that included 20 consecutive victories.

UFC 240 will take place at Rogers Arena on July 27 with Max Holloway defending the UFC featherweight title against Frankie Edgar already announced as the man event of the card.