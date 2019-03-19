UFC Fight Night Ottawa might have its main event.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reports the company is finalizing a lightweight clash between Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Al Iaquinta to headline the May 4 card at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Update: I’m told both sides have now verbally agreed and the fight is all but done. https://t.co/3ZpXxiWa72 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 19, 2019

While nothing has been signed, Helwani notes the fight has been verbally agreed upon by both fighters.

Cerrone (35-11-1, 22-8 UFC) had been recently attached to a fight with former champion Conor McGregor, but no agreement for the fight was signed. Cerrone, 35, who holds the all-time UFC wins record, was last in action at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn in January where he defeated Alexander Hernandez by a second-round TKO.

Iaquinta (14-4-1, 7-2 UFC) fought for the vacant lightweight title last spring, losing a unanimous decision to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn. The 31-year-old Iaquinta last appeared in the Octagon at UFC on FOX event last December in Milwaukee when he defeated Kevin Lee by unanimous decision.

Among the fights already signed for the card include Toronto's Elias Theodorou meeting Derek Brunson at middleweight, Richmond, BC's Arjan Bhullar in a heavyweight fight with Juan Adams and Sechelt, BC's Sarah Moras taking on Leah Letson at bantamweight.