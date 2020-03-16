The UFC is finally giving in to the coronavrius.

The next three events have been postponed, and all UFC offices will be closed effective immediately, including HQ in Vegas, through at least March 31st, according to a letter obtained by MMA Junkie.

#BREAKING: #UFC postpones next three events amid growing coronavirus outbreak; read Dana White's letter to employees here: https://t.co/zPnBmR7qdR pic.twitter.com/k27Z1Am8W0 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 16, 2020

In the letter sent to his staff, Dana White wrote, "We’ve been doing everything possible to stick to our live events schedule because the fighters want to fight, our employees want to work, and the fans want to watch our sport."

Adding, "We did everything we could to relocate our next three events– London, Columbus, and Portland. But every day, there are new restrictions put in place on travel and large public gatherings that are making it impossible to stay on schedule."

In the letter White adds that events can't even happen in Vegas due to a ban on all combat sports events in Nevada until at least March 25.

The decision comes just two days after White told ESPN's SportsCenter, "Unless there's a total shutdown of the country, where people can't leave their houses and things like that, these fights will happen."

The UFC was one of a few sports that continued with action on the weekend with UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira from Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brazil.

UFC 249’s fate has not been decided.

More to come.