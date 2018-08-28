Despite his side losing two of its first three games for the first time in 26 years, senior figures at Manchester United still back embattled manager Jose Mourinho, reports the BBC's Simon Stone.

United were thrashed 3-0 at Old Trafford on Monday, following an embarrassing 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Mourinho, in his third season with the Red Devils, hit out at his critics during a fiery post-match press conference on Monday evening.

"Do you know what this means?" Mourinho asked gathered journalists while holding up three fingers. "Yes, it means 3-0, but it also means three Premier Leagues - and I won more Premier Leagues alone than the other 19 managers put together. Three for me. Two for them."

As he stormed out of his conference, he had one more message for those in the media room.

"Respect! Respect! Respect, man!" Mourinho shouted.

In his Old Trafford tenure, Mourinho has led United to two trophies - the 2017 League Cup and the 2017 Europa League title. The team finished as runners-up to champions Manchester City last season.

Mourinho, 55, won three EPL titles with Chelsea over two managerial spells. The Portuguese gaffer has also won league titles in his native Portugal with Porto, in Spain with Real Madrid and in Italy with Inter. He has won the Champions League on two occasions with Porto in 2003 and with Inter in 2010 as part of their treble-winning campaign.

United will learn its Champions League fate on Thursday when the group stage draw is made in Monaco.

The Red Devils are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.