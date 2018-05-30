Manchester United is set to make its first signing of the summer with the Red Devils closing in on the transfer of Porto's teenage right-back, Diogo Dalot.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that 19-year-old native of Braga, Portugal has a £17.4 million release clause, but United isn't believed to have activated it as of yet.

Having represented Portugal from the under-15 to under-21 levels, Dalot made his senior debut for the Primeira Liga champions last fall and made six appearances in the league.

The arrival of Dalot at Old Trafford could be the beginning of a busy offseason of comings and goings for the club who finished second in the Premier League, 19 points adrift of champions Manchester City.

Among those believed to be heading for the exit door include defenders Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind, as well as midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract.

United has also been attached to moves for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazil international midfielder Fred and Belgium international defender Toby Alderweireld of Spurs in recent days.