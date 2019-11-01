Report: Bohn to become new USC AD

Southern California appears to have its new athletic director.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports the school is close to a deal with Cincinnati AD Mike Bohn to take over the Trojans.

#USC is nearing a deal with Cincinnati AD Mike Bohn, a source close to the process tells The Athletic. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 1, 2019

Bohn would replace Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann who resigned in September after three years.

A football player himself at Kansas, Bohn has been with the Bearcats for the past five years and is a career administrator. The 58-year-old native of Hinsdale, IL also served as AD at Idaho, San Diego State and Colorado.

Bohn is responsible for the hiring of Luke Fickell from Ohio State, who has helped transform the Bearcats' football program.

An announcement could come as soon as Monday.