Report: Jazz give Mitchell $195M max deal
Donovan Mitchell is reportedly the latest NBA star to land a max contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the all-star guard and the Utah Jazz have agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension
TSN.ca Staff
The deal is guaranteed for $163M and could increase to the $195M by meeting the All-NBA criteria for the 2020-2021 season. https://t.co/llOeo4t1Xl— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
