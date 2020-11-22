Up Next

Up Next

Report: Ibaka agrees to two-year deal with Clippers

Donovan Mitchell is reportedly the latest NBA star to land a max contract.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the all-star guard and the Utah Jazz have agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension

The deal is guaranteed for $163M and could increase to the $195M by meeting the All-NBA criteria for the 2020-2021 season. https://t.co/llOeo4t1Xl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

More to come.