According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz will undergo season-ending right wrist surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Utah Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic is undergoing season-ending surgery on his right wrist, sources tell ESPN. Full recovery expected for start of 2020-21 season. He's averaged 20 points per game for Jazz, fourth-seed in West. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 18, 2020

Bogdanovic injured wrist in January and played in pain throughout season. The discomfort/injury emerged again during shutdown, sources said. Decision for surgery makes sense to protect him and franchise for long-term. He signed a four-year, $73M deal last summer. https://t.co/OwLTeYHWgO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 18, 2020

Per Wojnarowski, Bogdanovic injured his wrist in January and played with pain throughout the season. The injury re-emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. He signed a four-year, $73 million contract last summer.

This season he has averaged 20 points for the Jazz, who are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.