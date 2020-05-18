According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz will undergo season-ending right wrist surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Per Wojnarowski, Bogdanovic injured his wrist in January and played with pain throughout the season. The injury re-emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. He signed a four-year, $73 million contract last summer.

This season he has averaged 20 points for the Jazz, who are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.