Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is nearing a deal on a two-year extension worth $66 million, according to MLB.com Mark Feinsand.

According to sources, Justin Verlander and the Astros are moving toward a deal on an extension. It’s believed to be a two-year deal in the $66M range. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 23, 2019

The 35-year-old is in the final year of a deal that will pay him $28 million this season. He had a vesting option in his current contract for the 2020 season, but it was voided when he was traded by the Detroit Tigers in 2017.

Verlander had a 16-9 record last season with a 2.52 earned-run average. He had an American League-leading 290 strikeouts in 214 innings and finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting.