1h ago
Report: Verlander, Astros close to 2-year, $66M extension
TSN.ca Staff
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is nearing a deal on a two-year extension worth $66 million, according to MLB.com Mark Feinsand.
The 35-year-old is in the final year of a deal that will pay him $28 million this season. He had a vesting option in his current contract for the 2020 season, but it was voided when he was traded by the Detroit Tigers in 2017.
Verlander had a 16-9 record last season with a 2.52 earned-run average. He had an American League-leading 290 strikeouts in 214 innings and finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting.