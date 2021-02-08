Report: Veteran C Molina sticking with Cards

Yadier Molina is sticking with the only team he has ever known.

The veteran catcher has agreed to a one-year contract worth $9 million, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The 38-year-old has spent his entire 17-year MLB career in St. Louis, hitting .281 with 160 home runs and 932 RBIs over 2,025 games.

Molina hit .262 with four home runs and 16 RBIs over 42 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The native of Puerto Rico is a seven-time All-Star and has led the Cards to two World Series championships.