Veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is signing with the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Jones, 34, had been in search of a new team, after spending the last eight seasons with the Cincinatti Bengals.

Drafted sixth overall in 2005 by the Tennesse Titans, Jones has been a perennial starter over his 11 seasons in the NFL. He spent the first seaons over his career in Tennessesse, and also had a one-year stint wth the Dallas Cowboys before landing in Cincinnati.

In his career, Jones has tallied 16 interceptions and 411 tackles, and also has five career punt return touchdowns.