54m ago
Report: Veteran QB Flacco visiting 49ers
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is visiting the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
TSN.ca Staff
Could Seahawks hit reset and draft Russell Wilson's replacement?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is visiting the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Flacco would be viewed as a potential experienced backup behind Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers' depth chart, per the report.
Flacco spent last season with the New York Jets, appearing in five games with four starts. The 36-year-old threw for 864 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Flacco spent 11 seasons as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, helping the team win the Super Bowl in 2012, before spending single seasons with the Denver Broncos and Jets the past two years.